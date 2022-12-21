Greek to Me: award-winning awkward comedy shows funny side of Cypriot culture

When two Greek speakers want to signify they cannot understand each other, they often use the phrase “it’s Chinese to me.”

However, in other countries, people say “it’s all Greek to me.”

This is the title of an award-winning short film by Christina Reis, an American with Cypriot ancestry and the granddaughter of the influential poet Costas Montis.

“Greek to Me” is a short mockumentary-style comedy that pokes fun at Greek-Cypriot expressions and how they translate into English. The story follows two best friends: Katherine (an American) and Christina (a Greek-American). But Christina seems to flip a switch when she’s asked to help Katherine learn some basic Greek phrases before her visit to Cyprus.

The film won Best Short Fiction Film at the London Greek Film Festival and was screened in Toronto, Vancouver, and Regina as part of the Greek International Film Festival Tour of Canada.

Christina says that her first memories of Cyprus were when she came on holiday to visit her parents’ home and stayed for two to three months each summer.

“My summers in Cyprus are my best childhood memories, hands down. I have so much love and nostalgia for my experiences in Cyprus–spending time with friends and family, going to Protaras, eating watermelon until I’m sick…even the immense heat!” she says.

However, she explains, what really strengthened her relationship with the island and subsequently served as a source of inspiration for the film, was her participation as a teenager in the Nepomak Discover Cyprus Programme, a three-week programme organised by the Cypriot government for children of Greek Cypriot expatriates.

There she made close friendships and came across other people with a similar background.

“Not only did I meet some of my closest friends there, but hearing others’ stories was a stark reminder of how the 1st generation experience is rife for misunderstandings and often comedic situations. I’m also fascinated by the power of language to subtly (or not so subtly) shift one’s disposition. That’s something I saw in myself a lot when I would switch back and forth from Greek to English,” Christina says.

“Greek to me” was also inspired by Zach Galifianakis’ “Between Two Ferns” parody talk show. “I love awkward comedy, and playing the role of someone who’s not “in” on the joke was a blast,” Christina says.

After “Greek to me,” Christina is preparing for her next steps in the film industry. Among others, she has produced a four-episode web series entitled “Stuck in Reality,” scheduled for release in February. She has also produced a television pilot entitled “Nightbags” as well as the “Who’s Missing?” podcast.

At a later stage, she says she would like to develop “Greek to me” into a full-length feature film, shot in Cyprus.

WHO IS WHO

Christina was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio and is currently based in Los Angeles. Besides film, she has a background in dance.

“My grandpa was a poet in Cyprus named Costas Montis, and he always encouraged me to lean into my creative pursuits and was a big impact on my formative years,” she says.

“I’ve always felt very connected to Cyprus and my Greek heritage, thanks to my parents. As an adult, I hold onto my Greek culture through speaking Greek when I can, cooking a couple of my favourite dishes (though I can’t compete with the food in Cyprus!), visiting Cyprus whenever possible, and connecting with the Greek community here in LA: I recently started volunteering with the LA Greek Film Festival, and it’s been a wonderful experience,” Christina adds.

As for her dual identity, Christina says that she is lucky to have been influenced by two different cultures. “I know many other children of immigrants don’t feel this way, so I feel grateful that I actually loved having a double identity. I took advantage of it, a bit…When in Cyprus, I’d call myself American and when in America, I’d call myself Greek. Perhaps that was my way of making myself feel cool to counteract the weight of teenage angst, ha! Being exposed to two vastly different cultures also gave me the unique opportunity to cherry-pick parts of each culture that resonated with me, while holding true that no one way of life is “correct”–it’s all relative.”

Along with Christina Reis, also Katherine Bourne Taylor, Emma Maltby and Christina Apostolopoulos worked on “Greek to me.”

You can follow Christina on Instagram at @christinareis_