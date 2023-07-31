Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis visits Cyprus on Monday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting Cyprus on Monday in a bid to strengthen ties and address regional issues.

The one-day official visit kicks off at 11am when he meets Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Mansion, in Nicosia.

The leaders will engage in extensive discussions on a variety of pertinent issues, including developments in Cyprus, Euro-Turkish relations, bilateral relations, regional developments, and migration.

These discussions underscore the shared concerns of both nations and their cooperative approach to these matters.

After this meeting Mitsotakis will visit the House of Representatives to meet with its President, Annita Demetriou. His visit will conclude with a meeting at the Holy Archbishopric of Cyprus with the Archbishop of Cyprus, Georgios.

At the same time, Mitsotakis will pay homage at the Tomb of Makedonitissa and the Imprisoned Graves, signifying respect for the shared history and common struggles of the two nations.

This official visit by the Greek Prime Minister illustrates the strong diplomatic ties between Greece and Cyprus.