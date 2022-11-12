Greek President praises late Archbishop’s historic work

In her eulogy for the late Archbishop Chrysostomos II, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic, praised his important historic work, expressing certainty that his descendants will follow his legacy.

The Greek President spoke about the Church of Cyprus, the only autocephalous church following a decision by the Ecumenical Synod, a church that produced clerics who not only dedicated their life to the nation but also did not hesitate to sacrifice it when needed.

This sacrifice, she continued, “prepared and inspired the struggles of Cypriot Hellenism for freedom and dignity.”

President Sakellaropoulou also noted that in addition to its importance in the survival and development of Cypriot Hellenism, the Church of Cyprus has always been an associate of the Mother of All Orthodox Churches and of the Patriarchates of Antioch, Jerusalem, and Alexandria. It also participated in the biggest ecclesiastical event of the 21st century, the Holy and Big Synod that occurred in Crete, and recognized the autocephaly of the Church of Ukraine.

Finally, the President expressed the certainty that recognizing the historic importance of their duty, the Archbishop’s descendants will follow his firm legacy.