Greek man arrested after stabbing dog to death in Paphos

Police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old man of Greek origin who killed with a knife a dog which barked and attacked his own when they crossed paths on a Paphos road.

The deceased dog belonged to a 30-year-old Paphos resident who filed charges against the Greek man – a permanent resident of the coastal town, police also said.

Apparently, the Greek man was angered by the other animal’s attack on his own.

The injured dog received treatment at a veterinary clinic in Paphos, however, it succumbed to his wounds a few hours later.

The 53-year-old is facing charges of animal cruelty and wielding a knife.

Police have also filed a complaint against the 30-year-old, whose dog was found to belong to a breed banned in Cyprus.

By Annie Charalambous
