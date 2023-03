The owners of the hotel “Exarchion” in Athens are offering free accommodation to friends and relatives of the Cypriot students who have gone missing after the train crash in Tempi.

Those who wish to travel to Greece in search of the missing can contact the hotel at (+30) 210-3800731 and talk with owners Giorgos Eliades and Eftychis Neophytou, who are also Cypriot.

Read more: