NewsLocalGreek football cup final to take place in Nicosia

Greek football cup final to take place in Nicosia

Paok Aek
Paok Aek

The Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) confirmed on Friday that the Greek Cup final will be held in Cyprus on May 20.

Board members of Greek football’s governing body unanimously voted to hold the game in Nicosia’s GSP stadium, due to fears of violent clashes between opposing fans, an inability to find a neutral ground to host the game in Greece and a calendar clash with the Greek parliamentary elections (May 21).

Thessaloniki’s PAOK has all but qualified for the final, as they beat Lamia by 5-1 in the first leg of the semi-final.

The “Double-headed eagle of the North” will compete for its ninth domestic cup against one of AEK Athens and Olympiacos Piraeus, both based in the capital Athens.

AEK holds a strong advantage against the “red and whites” as it won the first semi-final leg by 3-0.

GSP stadium director Foivos Constantinides told sdna.gr that Cypriot authorities will take all necessary measures ahead of the final. “We haven’t yet received an official confirmation from EPO, but of course, we know that it’s been decided to have the Greek Cup final here. We are ready, there is no problem on our side,” he noted.

GSP stadium has an official sitting capacity of 22,859. Greek football fans in Cyprus are expected to fill the stands, while thousands of travellers will arrive from Greece.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cyprus to offer Ukraine technical training on landmine clearing
Next article
Covid-19: One death, 1,242 new cases recorded in past week

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros