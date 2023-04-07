Greek football cup final to take place in Nicosia

The Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) confirmed on Friday that the Greek Cup final will be held in Cyprus on May 20.

Board members of Greek football’s governing body unanimously voted to hold the game in Nicosia’s GSP stadium, due to fears of violent clashes between opposing fans, an inability to find a neutral ground to host the game in Greece and a calendar clash with the Greek parliamentary elections (May 21).

Thessaloniki’s PAOK has all but qualified for the final, as they beat Lamia by 5-1 in the first leg of the semi-final.

The “Double-headed eagle of the North” will compete for its ninth domestic cup against one of AEK Athens and Olympiacos Piraeus, both based in the capital Athens.

AEK holds a strong advantage against the “red and whites” as it won the first semi-final leg by 3-0.

GSP stadium director Foivos Constantinides told sdna.gr that Cypriot authorities will take all necessary measures ahead of the final. “We haven’t yet received an official confirmation from EPO, but of course, we know that it’s been decided to have the Greek Cup final here. We are ready, there is no problem on our side,” he noted.

GSP stadium has an official sitting capacity of 22,859. Greek football fans in Cyprus are expected to fill the stands, while thousands of travellers will arrive from Greece.