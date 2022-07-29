Greek FM Dendias meets Cyprus’ three main presidential candidates in Nicosia on Thursday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday held separate meetings in Nicosia with the island’s three main 2023 presidential elections candidates but this move was criticized by other independent runners.

In fact, independent runner George Kolocasides described this as an intervention by the Greek minister into the Republic of Cyprus’ domestic affairs.

On Thursday, Dendias met separately and briefly with Averof Neophytou, Andreas Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides at the chancery of the Greek Embassy in Nicosia.

No statements were made by any of the three runners after the meetings but a post on social media from the personal account of the Greek Minister referred to his talks with all three hopefuls.

It said: “During my Nicosia visit, I met with the candidates for the presidential office of the Republic of Cyprus Averof Neophytou, Andreas Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides,” wrote Nikos Dendias.

Three separate photos showing Dendias with each of the three hopefuls were also posted.