NewsLocalGreek FM Dendias meets Cyprus' three main presidential candidates in Nicosia on...

Greek FM Dendias meets Cyprus’ three main presidential candidates in Nicosia on Thursday

Dendias
Dendias

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday held separate meetings in Nicosia with the island’s three main 2023 presidential elections candidates but this move was criticized by other independent runners.

In fact, independent runner George Kolocasides described this as an intervention by the Greek minister into the Republic of Cyprus’ domestic affairs.

On Thursday, Dendias met separately and briefly with Averof Neophytou, Andreas Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides at the chancery of the Greek Embassy in Nicosia.

No statements were made by any of the three runners after the meetings but a post on social media from the personal account of the Greek Minister referred to his talks with all three hopefuls.

It said: “During my Nicosia visit, I met with the candidates for the presidential office of the Republic of Cyprus Averof Neophytou, Andreas Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides,” wrote Nikos Dendias.

Three separate photos showing Dendias with each of the three hopefuls were also posted.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDiscount on electricity bills announced by state to cover July-August consumption

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros