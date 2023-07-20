Greek FM: Cyprus’ participation a condition for EU – NATO cooperation

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said that Cyprus’ involvement in the EU-NATO cooperation is “a condition that cannot be deviated from”, following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“NATO should also focus more attention on developments in the Southern Neighbourhood, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean. In this context, I referred to the deepening of EU – NATO relations, stressing that Cyprus’ full participation in this cooperation is a condition that cannot be deviated from,” Gerapetritis said, adding that this is particularly important in view of the anniversary of the 1974 invasion.

Referring to the recent NATO summit in Vilnius, the Greek Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of ensuring that NATO’s equipment is not employed against its allies when making decisions concerning the supply of defence equipment to member states.

“I stressed the need for NATO decision-making to maintain a balanced approach, taking into account the sensitivities of all allies,” Gerapetritis added.