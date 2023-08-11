Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to sail together around divided Cyprus

Sailors from the two communities, members of the bi-communal Cyprus Sailing Group “Winds of Change”, will sail together around divided Cyprus.

According to an announcement by the Municipality of Larnaca, “Mayor Andreas Vyras recently met with representatives of the bi-communal Cyprus Sailing Team “Winds of Change,” which operates under the guidance and support of the Young Leaders Program of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).”

It is noted that “during the trip, the Team members will further develop their sailing skills, face additional challenges, and engage in other activities to inspire others to embrace bi-communal activities. The entire trip will be recorded in a documentary production that will premiere at the World Peace and Sport Forum to be held next year in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.”