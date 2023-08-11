NewsLocalGreek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to sail together around divided Cyprus

Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to sail together around divided Cyprus

0e3a8604 Scaled 1 1068x712
0e3a8604 Scaled 1 1068x712

Sailors from the two communities, members of the bi-communal Cyprus Sailing Group “Winds of Change”, will sail together around divided Cyprus.

According to an announcement by the Municipality of Larnaca, “Mayor Andreas Vyras recently met with representatives of the bi-communal Cyprus Sailing Team “Winds of Change,” which operates under the guidance and support of the Young Leaders Program of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).”

It is noted that “during the trip, the Team members will further develop their sailing skills, face additional challenges, and engage in other activities to inspire others to embrace bi-communal activities. The entire trip will be recorded in a documentary production that will premiere at the World Peace and Sport Forum to be held next year in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.”

By gavriella
Previous article
Barcelona strikes $1 bln merger deal to list soccer club’s media business
Next article
Passengers who caused a disturbance in a plane departed on another flight

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros