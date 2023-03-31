Greek Cypriot man arrested for allegedly securing fake residency permits

Police on Thursday arrested a Greek Cypriot man, 67, from Limassol who owns an insurance office and is suspected of facilitating third country nationals secure fake residency permits.

The case surfaced after as many as 20 applications by third country nationals to obtain driving licences appeared suspicious.

Upon further investigations carried out by the Aliens and Immigrations Services it emerged that all 20 applicants presented fake permanent residency permits (MEU2).

The defendant who is expected to be remanded in custody later on Friday denies any involvement in the case.

Three foreigners, from India and Pakistan, have also been arrested – so far – in connection with the case.