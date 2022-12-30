Greek Cypriot farmer, 59, in hospital after freak tractor accident

A 59-year-old Greek Cypriot farmer in Statos area, Paphos district, was hospitalized on Thursday afternoon after a freak accident involving his tractor.

He is in serious but stable condition after he tried to get off his parked tractor upon completing all he had to do and the jacket he was wearing got caught on the gear lever.

As a result, the tractor was set in motion again dragging him around for a distance before hitting a parked car and getting immobilized. And not before seriously injuring him.

The farmer himself informed the police about the freak accident despite the serious injuries he had suffered. In fact, he had managed to reach his mobile phone and inform the police.

Police officers and an ambulance rushed to the scene and the farmer was taken to Paphos General Hospital where doctors treat him for fractures to the ribs, collarbone, hand as well as a ruptured spleen.

His condition is described as serious but out of danger, police also said.