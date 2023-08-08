Greek Canadair and Israeli aircrafts operating in Limassol fire front

Early on Tuesday morning, joint firefighting efforts between Greek and Israeli teams started in the Limassol district, targeting the aftermath of a blaze that consumed an area of 10 square kilometres.

Although minor flare-ups were detected during the previous night, swift action by ground forces contained the situation, which is now in a state of remission.

Andreas Kettis, the spokesperson for the Fire Department, shared details with the press from the Coordination Centre situated in Paramytha village. He noted that of the two Greek Canadair aircraft dispatched, one encountered a minor issue the day before, prompting a decision to delay its participation in the operation. Kettis stressed that with the fire effectively managed, a consensus was reached to deploy the aircraft today to aid in the delineation of the affected zone.

Regarding the aerial operation, Kettis said that Canadair planes consistently operate in pairs and reported that while the fire is currently contained, there remains a potential for rekindling.