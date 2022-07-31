Greek armed forces on alert as Turkish drill in Eastern Mediterranean

The 7th generation Turkish drill Abdulhamid Han is in open sea in the Eastern Mediterranean, around 20 nautical miles off the Tasucu port, 10 days earlier than the date initially announced by energy minister Fatih Donmez.

A technologically upgraded drill, the fourth and newest addition that Ankara has secured, set sail for hydrocarbons exploration yesterday, charting a southwest course and according to Marine Traffic, remaining relatively close to Turkish shores.

The Abdulhamid Han position at 11 this morning:

The Greek armed forces are on alert and analysts are concerned about Erdogan’s real intentions as the Abdulhamid Han deployment was pushed forward 10 days, with he drill scheduled to set off from Mersin on August 9.

The deployment of the drill, 238 meters long and 42 meters wide is a risk move by Turkey which might face a flurry of international reaction, including possible EU sanctions, if it continues provocations by violating the Cyprus exclusive economic zone.