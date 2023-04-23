Greece planning evacuation of Greek and Cypriot citizens from Sudan

Greece will send air force planes and special forces to Egypt to assist in a possible operation to evacuate Greek and Cypriot citizens in Sudan, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has announced.

Dendias noted that the Greek government continues to work closely with its partners and allies, stressing that the top priority is the safe rescue of Greek citizens in Sudan.

He also explained that citizens of the Republic of Cyprus are also on the list of citizens to be rescued.

Stressing that the Greek Foreign Ministry is in close contact with the other EU member states in case of a possible rescue operation of the European citizens, Dendias said that he will raise the issue as a top priority at the EU Foreign Affairs Council to be held in Luxembourg on Monday morning.

According to Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks Andreas Katsaniotis, the number of Greek and Cypriot citizens who requested to be evacuated from Sudan is 120.

Battles between rival military factions in Sudan have triggered a humanitarian crisis.

The eruption of fighting eight days ago between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group has killed hundreds of civilians and trapped many thousands in their homes, prompting foreign states to hasten the evacuation of their citizens from the country.

