Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood gears up for wedding in Cyprus

Celebrity chef and TV presenter, Paul Hollywood is in Cyprus, preparing to tie the knot with his fiancée, Melissa Spalding.

This week, the couple is all set to exchange vows in a picturesque ceremony at Anassa Hotel in Pafos, according to The Sun.

Hollywood and Anassa go back, as the Great British Bake Off (GBBO) judge worked there as head baker in the 1990s. Interestingly, it’s also the very place where he met and married his first wife, Alexandra.

According to insiders cited by The Sun, the wedding guest list is expected to comprise approximately 75 attendees, with notable names from the world of showbiz, including his fellow GBBO judge, Prue Leith.

Before their big day, the couple soaked up the sun and relaxed on a beach near the five-star venue with their loved ones, The Sun reported.

In a 2016 interview, Paul said of the hotel: “We can really unwind and it’s nice that there are still some of the same guys working there, so it feels familiar.”