Grant schemes in favor of digital and energy upgrades available within days

Only a few days are left before the government makes the first 10 million euros available through grant schemes in favor of digital and energy upgrades, Philenews reported on Saturday.

The grant schemes for the Digital Upgrade of Businesses provide for a total of 30 million euros in subsidies and will be allocated from this year up until 2024.

A budget that is almost six times higher than that of the previous scheme implemented in 2019 and which only amounted to six million euros.

As announced by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, the Business Digital Upgrade Scheme is included in the THALEA 2021-2027 Program and is co-financed by the bloc’s European Regional Development Fund and the Republic of Cyprus.

It is within the framework of the Republic’s Cohesion Policy.