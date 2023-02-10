NewsLocalGrace period for Airbnb new regulation’s implementation to be extended again

Grace period for Airbnb new regulation's implementation to be extended again

Legislation in Cyprus kicked in on Tuesday by which time all those renting out Airbnb properties must have registered with the government and received a certificate – otherwise facing penalties.

However, a quick look on the internet reveals that those who still offer short-term rentals do not post, as they are obliged, the relevant license and badge that they should have obtained from the Deputy Ministry of Tourism. That is, after joining the relevant registry – as they should.

In other words, they are breaking the law and could – if reported or detected by the Deputy Ministry – be subject to an administrative fine or other penalties under the legislation now in effect.

Nonetheless, the Parliament is preparing for a new extension of the legislation’s enforcement. This will be the second extension, as the House has previously decided to extend the grace period for registering under legislation passed in 2020.

The extension was approved by the Parliament due to the practical difficulties property owners are confronted with when they try to join the registry that was decided. That’s why the grace period had been extended till February 7, 2023.

 

By Annie Charalambous
