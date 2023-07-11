Government’s efforts on Cyprus issue received positively, President says

President Nikos Christodoulides expressed optimism regarding the positive reception abroad of the government’s efforts on the Cyprus issue.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation, the President revealed that he recently held a phone conversation with the Greek Prime Minister, particularly discussing the manner in which key messages would be conveyed during the upcoming NATO Summit. Similar discussions were also held with other European leaders attending the Summit.

Furthermore, the President shared that he received updates from the Foreign Minister, who is currently visiting the United States. The primary aim is to coordinate actions that would pave the way for the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus problem, he stressed.

Responding to inquiries about the forthcoming trilateral summit involving Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, and the possibility of American participation in a 3+1 format, President Christodoulides disclosed plans to host the Prime Ministers of Greece and Israel in July. The discussions during the summit will encompass both tripartite and bilateral matters, with specific dates to be announced soon.

The President also emphasised that one of the key topics to be addressed is the potential involvement of the United States. Additionally, he highlighted the upcoming meetings with the American delegation on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.