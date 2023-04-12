NewsLocalGovernment to revoke more 'golden passports' of investors and their families

Government to revoke more ‘golden passports’ of investors and their families

Passports Russians
Passports Russians

The Council of Ministers has decided to revoke the citizenship of three people and their families, government spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis announced on Wednesday.

Speaking after a Council of Ministers meeting, Letymbiotis said it had been decided to revoke the citizenship of three people, their wives and their children.

The citizenships were granted under the controversial Cyprus Investment Programme, which was terminated in November 2020.

The scheme was abolished after an undercover investigation by Al Jazeera revealed rampant corruption and that the government approved issuing passports to international criminals and fugitives, drawing criticism from the European Union and sparking protests in the country.

Under the scheme, foreign nationals were able to acquire a Cypriot passport by investing more than 2 million euros in the country.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
