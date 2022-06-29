Government Spokesman on President’s participation at EU-NATO dinner, held in Madrid

At the EU-NATO dinner in Madrid, the President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, will refer to the Cyprus problem as an open wound in Europe and he will stress that its solution will have beneficial effects in terms of the stability and security of the wider region, Government Spokesman, Mr Marios Pelekanos, said today.

In statements to the media from Madrid, where he accompanies President Anastasiades, the Government Spokesman said that “Having accepted the invitation of the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the President of the Republic will participate in the Euro-Atlantic working dinner to EU and NATO leaders, on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit being held in the Spanish capital.

During the dinner, President Anastasiades will have the opportunity, like other participating leaders, to express the positions of the Republic of Cyprus regarding the need for cooperation between the EU and NATO, on the basis, inter alia, of respecting the decision-making autonomy and the procedures of the two organizations, in the light of the radical changes and new challenges arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

These new challenges relate not only to aspects of traditional security, but also to the areas of hybrid threats and cyberattacks, energy security, the global food crisis and the migration crisis.

In this context, the President of the Republic will reiterate the position of Cyprus that, given its growing geopolitical clout, the EU can play an active role in countering security threats, as well as seeking solutions for crisis situations, focusing on diplomacy and the UN Charter.

Increasing the EU’s strategic autonomy – which does not prevent it from cooperating coherently with NATO and other partners – can render it an effective security provider in and beyond the continent.

The President of the Republic will also stress the need to respect international law and the need for a peaceful solution of conflicts internationally. He will reiterate that the Cyprus problem continues to be an open wound in Europe and that its just, sustainable and functional solution, in accordance with the requirements of both International and European Law, will have beneficial effects, not only for Cyprus and its people, but also for the stability and security of the wider region”.