NewsLocalGovernment seeks urgent solutions to rising cost of road accidents

Government seeks urgent solutions to rising cost of road accidents

 

Beyond the loss of precious lives, the financial cost of fatal and serious road accidents has pushed over the one billion euro mark over the past five years, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said in an interview with Philenews, noting that the government is looking into ways of alleviating the crisis.

42 to 48 people are killed every year on the Cyprus roads, with dozens more suffering serious injuries, in many cases leading to permanent disability.

Karousos added that the government will be investing in a culture change, mostly manifested in the blatant ignorance of the traffic code, by introducing a road safety class across all levels of education.

He further stressed that the road network will be improved, while more bus routes will be made available, also making them more passenger friendly and functional.

A change in school schedules and public sector working hours is also been considered as an important factor in traffic decongestion, with a relevant study to be concluded in October.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article50 thousand euro haul of jewellery and cash from Peyia home
Next articleHeatwave continues tomorrow, new yellow warning issued

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros