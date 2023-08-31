Government mulling working with Cyta for controversial prisons phone deactivation system

The government is considering the option of working with Cyta to block the use of mobile phones by inmates within the Central Prisons in Nicosia, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

The decision to implement a 5G-enabled mobile phone deactivation system within prisons came after revelations that inmates were orchestrating crimes through mobile phones. In fact, court decisions from Limassol and Larnaca indicated that crimes were being directed from within prisons through mobile devices.

According to sources, one of the options being seriously considered involves entrusting semi-governmental communications provider Cyta as the provider to procure the new system for deactivating mobile phones. Subsequently, the state would acquire the system. This solution would save time compared to the standard bureaucratic processes usually undertaken by the government, the sources said.

This route aims to circumvent the time-consuming steps required for technical terms preparation, tender announcement, evaluation, objections, and appeals, as these procedures could take up to three years, they noted.

The previous deactivation system installed in the correctional facility was terminated as it interfered with signals and Wi-Fi outside the prison, affecting citizens’ devices and landlines in Ayios Andreas, Nicosia.

The Law Office of the Republic is reviewing potential compensation claims against the contractor, in addition to reclaiming the approximately €2 million invested in the system.

However, it is anticipated that the company responsible for installing the previous deactivation system will initiate legal action against the state, claiming that the contract should have been honoured.

Currently, wardens conduct daily inspections to detect and confiscate mobile phones in inmate cells.

Phileleftheros reached out to Minister of Transport Alexis Vafeiadis who confirmed that multiple solutions are under consideration. While he refrained from confirming discussions with Cyta, he stated that the current option is not the sole consideration.

Read more: