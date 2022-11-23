InsiderEconomyGovernment expects 2023 to be a record year for tourism

Government expects 2023 to be a record year for tourism

Tourism
Tourism

Government officials expressed their positive assessments of the tourism industry during the 44th Cyprus Hotel Summit and Exhibition on Tuesday, saying that 2023 could be a record year regarding passenger traffic.

During the summit, Transport Minister Giannis Karousos said that the government aims to reach 13.7 million in passenger traffic by 2027. To achieve this, it has announced generous incentives for airlines, he said and highlighted that Ryanair and Wizz Air recently announced that they are expanding their fleets and routes to and from Cyprus.

Finance Minister Kostantinos Petrides also played up the prospects of the sector, noting that the current government has created a modern and dynamic tourist product which has the potential to develop even further.

Petrides made special mention to the upcoming City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort, saying that it will serve as a point of reference for the Eastern Mediterranean and the EU and will attract large numbers of new tourists.

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios expressed his reserved optimism regarding the expected increase in passenger traffic in 2023 and noted that rising prices and increased inflation will not affect tourism because, as he said, for many people holidays are not a luxury but a necessity that is included in their family budget.

By gavriella
Previous article
Germany players cover mouths in team photo amid armband row
Next article
Three young men on trial for gang-rape of 15-year-old

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros