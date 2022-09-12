Government employment up in August 2022

Total government employment in August 2022 rose by 0.3% year on year driven solely by the hiring of temporary staff.

According to data released on Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat), total employment in August 2022 increased by 149 persons in comparison to the corresponding month of 2021 and reached 52,470 persons.

Permanent staff decreased by 703 persons or 2.6%, from 26,568 to 25,865 persons, whereas temporary staff increased by 844 persons or by 4.9% year on year, amounting to 18,120 persons compared to 17,276 persons in August 2021.

Annual rises were registered in staff from all personnel categories, with the exception of the Security Forces staff which declined by 2.1%, Cystat noted.

The highest increase was recorded in Educational Service staff with 2.5% and is attributed to the increase of casual staff which rose by 11.8%.

Compared to July 2022, a decrease is observed in all personnel categories. The largest decrease was observed in Educational Service staff with 4.2% and is attributed to the decrease of casual staff by 11.1%.