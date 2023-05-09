Government draws fire over appointment of unqualified teenage student as ministry consultant

NewsLocalGovernment draws fire over appointment of unqualified teenage student as ministry consultant

Criticism fails to subside over the appointment of an unqualified teenage student as a highly-paid special consultant at the Mediterranean island’s Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

The scandal came to the fore on Monday after a damning report by the Auditor General’s office basically said the appointment of a 19-year-old woman who does not hold any university degree “is patently illegal and abusive”.

The report also recommended that Deputy Minister Kostas Koumis “does not implement such a plan and to disassociate himself from such a commitment,” Philenews reports.

The appointment would be equal to an A8 grade, which requires a university diploma, and earns an estimated €30,000 a year.

Moreover, the Auditor General’s office also referred to the Cabinet’s decision in March 2019 which defines the framework for the employment of state consultants/associates.

It is crystal clear that, amongst others, consultants must be 21 years of age and hold a university degree.

Shortly afterwards, government sources leaked that there was a new Cabinet decision in November of that year in which the previous decision was annulled. Their effort was to stress that the employment of the 19-year-old at the Deputy Ministry was done legally.

The Auditor General’s off, however, hit back again highlighting – in a new letter – two disturbing facts.

That is, both the scandalous way the previous government handled the matter and the fact that the lack of a legal framework does not legitimize the employment of a person in the position of a consultant without a degree.

By Annie Charalambous
