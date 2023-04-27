Government considers park-and-ride system in bid to combat parking congestion

The Transport Ministry is considering the introduction in Cyprus of the park-and-ride system in a bid to tackle the Mediterranean island’s ongoing parking congestion problem.

This is one way to reduce the number of people driving into major cities, Philenews also reported on Thursday citing Ministry insiders.

The park-and-ride systems allows you to park your car in one location and then ride public transportation to your final destination, it added.

The plan is not expected to be easily applied because of the mentality of Cypriots who prefer to drive everywhere rather than make use of the limited public transportation on offer.

Under consideration is the arrival of employees from other cities to the boundaries of Nicosia, the capital, and their transfer at the GSP stadium area to other buses which will run routes to the city centre.

The passengers – not only public servants also private sector ones – will be dropped off at scheduled convenient locations.

Philenews is informed that Minister of Transport Alexis Vafeades has passed from the theoretical stage to a more practical one by holding contacts with large companies, such as banks – to start with.

The Ministry is looking into the possibility of transferring private sector employees to their workplaces via the park and ride system.