Public employees asked to fill questionnaire on teleworking

Public servants have received an invitation to complete a questionnaire on teleworking, created by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Ltd on behalf of the government, who is conducting a study regarding the introduction of flexible forms of working in the public sector.

The Administration Department of Public Administration urged all public employees to complete the survey to express their opinion on the issue. It stressed that the questionnaires are anonymous and questions regarding personal data have been avoided.

The issue has also been discussed at the House Labor Committee. The relevant bill that has been prepared for some time now and has been with the Legal Service is expected to be referred to the Ministry of Labor.

The questionnaire does not include the education sector, the military and the police nor the semi-government organisations.

