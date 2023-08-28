Government condemns Chloraka xenophobic violence

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis denounced the “unprecedented” violent incidents against migrants in Chloraka on Sunday evening.

Letymbiotis said that scenes of “escalating violence have no place in a European nation and within a law-abiding society.”

What can be affirmed, he said, is the government’s determination to identify those responsible—those who incited or infiltrated with the intention to spark these incidents—and to thoroughly investigate the circumstances.

“Violence always breeds violence, ” Letymbiotis said in statements to journalists on Monday.

However, the spokesperson added that the “anxiety and the reasons that led some of our fellow citizens to such frustration, especially in Chloraka, are understandable.”

On his part, Chloraka community leader, Nikolas Liasides, expressed his strong opposition to the violence and destruction of property observed in the area. “Even if they were isolated incidents that occurred after the dissolution of the protest, they do not represent the intentions of Chloraka’s residents, who aimed for a peaceful demonstration,” he stated while arguing that social media reports of what took place in the area were “exaggerated.”

Concluding, he appealed to all residents of Chloraka to remain calm and patient, as steps towards resolving the tensions are already in motion, as he said.

On Sunday evening, groups of Greek Cypriots attacked migrants and migrant-owned properties after an “anti-ghettoisation” protest in Chloraka.

So far, police have arrested four individuals in connection with the violence.

Read more: