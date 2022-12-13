NewsLocalGovernment concludes term without resolving issue of animal welfare

Government concludes term without resolving issue of animal welfare

A Dog Named Chelsy Looks Out From A Kennel At Noah's Ark Animal Shelter In Budapest
A Dog Named Chelsy Looks Out From A Kennel At Noah's Ark Animal Shelter In Budapest

President Anastasiades concludes his term without having resolved the issue of animal welfare, the Cyprus Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals says.

In a letter to the President and the Ministers of Agriculture and Interior, the Society notes that animal welfare laws are “violated on a daily basis not only by citizens but also by state agencies such as the veterinary services, the police and local authorities”.

“The issue is severe and exposes us as a society while creating repercussions in public health,” the Society adds.

In its letter, the organisation says that the state’s attitude toward animal lovers “who strive under adverse conditions and at a personal cost to help animals” is “discouraging.”

“You are leaving, we will stay and continue our struggle”, the letter concludes.

