Government clarifies there is no move to forbid anyone from feeding stray cats in public places

The Agriculture Ministry has clarified there is no move to forbid anyone from feeding stray cats in public places all across Cyprus. And that such a rule wouldn’t solve the problem created by overpopulation of cats in specific areas.

The written statement by the Ministry on Monday followed a furore on social media that such a rule had been put in place.

“The ministry does not in any way support the destruction or removal of containers placed for feeding stray animals,” it said.

“…The overpopulation problem is not solved by depriving animals of food, but by implementing comprehensive sterilisation programmes,” it added.

The Ministry also said that its animal welfare policy was based on the five internationally-recognised basic freedoms of animals.

That is, freedom from hunger and thirst, freedom from unnecessary suffering, freedom from injury, pain and illness, freedom from fear and anguish and freedom to express normal behavior with suitable living conditions.

Moreover, the Ministry will also hold consultations with the Republic’s Law Office so that the issue of feeding stray cats in public areas is fully clarified.