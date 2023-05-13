Government can’t get involved in Ayaz case, but will not leave him to die, Justice Minister says

The Republic will not be getting involved in a process of appeal filed at the Supreme Court by Kurdish political activist Kenan Ayaz against a decision to extradite him to Germany, over a series of charges.

Ayaz fears that German authorities will hand him over to Turkey with detrimental consequences. as Ankara is demanding his handover on terrorism charges.

Ayaz is on the 6th day of a hunger strike at Central Prisons and Justice Minister Anna Koukkidi Prokopiou assured that the government is not about to let a man die in jail.

‘He is surviving on just tea and sugar, therefore his condition is on the brink’, Prokopiou added, adding that Ayaz is refusing to see a doctor, but if necessary he will be taken to hospital.

What Cyprus will not do at official level, is intervene in the substance of the case, she stressed, referring to the pending Supreme Court decision.

Prokopiou said she held talks with both the German government and the ambassador in Cyprus, who assured her that Ayaz will not be extradited to Turkey, even if found guilty.

In such a case, he will serve his sentence in Cyprus.