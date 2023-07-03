Government backs effort to open more checkpoints

The government supports the opening of new checkpoints aimed at fostering better communication and connectivity between communities, said Deryneia Mayor Andros Karayiannis on behalf of the Committee of Displaced Municipalities of Cyprus.

The Mayor was making statements after meeting with President Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace on Monday.

Karayiannis hailed the meeting as a constructive and productive encounter.

“We leave the Presidential Palace with optimism since the President of the Republic informed us that he will support the renewal of the plan for remote areas, aiming to attract new people who will settle near the buffer zone, something that greatly pleases the displaced and semi-occupied municipalities,” Karayiannis noted.

During the meeting, Karayiannis highlighted the challenges faced at the checkpoints, such as traffic congestion. Moreover, he drew attention to the problems in displaced and remote communities, notably the threat of fires within and around the buffer zone.

On his part, President Christodoulides clarified that the immediate focus is on the opening of the Pyroi checkpoint in Athienou. Subsequently, attention will be directed towards opening checkpoints in the Pyrgos Tylliria region and other locations within Nicosia.