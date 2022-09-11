Government aims to register more agricultural products as PDO’s

Following the success of Halloumi registration as PDO, the Government aims to register more agricultural products as Protected Designation of Origin products, President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades said, adding that a request for the registration of the second most important agricultural product of Cyprus after halloumi, the “red potato”, is already being prepared.

In his speech at the 6th Festival of Agricultural Culture that took place on Saturday, 10 September, in Lefkara, read by Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis, President Anastasiadis said that the said festival has been organized since 2017 and is recognized as an excellent initiative to promote the wealth and unique quality of our country’s agricultural products.

He added that the government is working hard to reinforce the competitiveness of the primary sector and revive the population of the country-side, securing a fair income to producers.

The President referred to the role of the new Common Agricultural Policy until 2027, in which Cyprus participated actively as an EU member-state, including provisions that are positive for Cyprus. He also noted that an indication of the importance that the government attributes to the agricultural sector is the inclusion in the Recovery and Resilience Facility of a number of projects and reforms that are expected to have direct or indirect positive effect on the country’s agricultural activity.