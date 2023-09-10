NewsLocalGood news on Akrounta front, as fire now manageable and close to...

Good news on Akrounta front, as fire now manageable and close to control

The all night tough battle at the Limassol state forest and much needed support by fire fighting planes this morning, yielded good results against the 11 kilometer long Akrounta fire, so the European mechanism rescEU has been called off.

The blaze has torched more than 15 hectares of wild shrubbery and pineforest but it was declared ‘manageable’ at noon by the forestry department, as they made steady progress and the wildfire is expected to be brought under control during the day.

The Italian Canadair planes at the ready to support Cyprus are no longer on standby, as things are going well in facing the two front fire. Instead two Jordanian planes, at much closer proximity, have now joined efforts.

An interministerial crisis group convened in Larnaca this morning at the Zenon Coordinating Centre, with the Agriculture, Defence and Communication ministers taking part, along with the General Directors of the ministries, the police vice-commander, the head of the civil defence and all relevant supporting mechanisms.

According to a statement, ‘ground forces and air support continue fire fighting efforts, with the goal of bringing the blaze under control the soonest possible’.

By Constantinos Tsintas
