Goat and sheep breeders are desperate, they cannot afford rising costs

NewsLocalGoat and sheep breeders are desperate, they cannot afford rising costs

Goat and sheep breeders in Cyprus will have no alternative but slaughter their livestock since costs are now sky high making it impossible for them to maintain them.

Based on today’s market prices a breeder loses between €30-€40 per animal, they told Philenews on Wednesday.

The breeders also said that they want Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis to respond urgently to their stock piling of meat proposal which they consider a win-win situation.

In a letter, they have specifically recommended  that all ministries and government agencies involved in establishing strategic stocks to act promptly.

And to subsequently push forward the meat to the National Guard, state hospitals, the central prison and other public institutions.

As well as to boost exports to Greece and other close-by destinations.

The breeders believe their proposal is feasible and want the state to act promptly since animal feed prices are rising at record speed worldwide.

By Annie Charalambous
