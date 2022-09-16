Global software engineering firm DataArt establishes office in Cyprus

DataArt, the US enterprise software development company, announced today that it is opening new offices in Cyprus.

With the support of Invest Cyprus, the country’s investment promotion agency, DataArt will onboard 50 people to its infrastructure in Nicosia and will immediately hire 50 more from Cyprus.

George Campanellas, Chief Executive of Invest Cyprus said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome DataArt, a proven leader in the field of technology, to Cyprus. ICT companies currently employ more than 10,000 people in Cyprus and this development is further evidence of our capacity to attract internationally renowned technology companies and tech professionals.”

Commenting on the decision, Ilya Aristov, head of DataArt Cyprus, said: “Cyprus provides an ideal platform to strengthen our European footprint and access new markets. New incentives for foreign companies made it easier for us to relocate our staff to the island while access to local highly skilled talent is definitely a bonus. Invest Cyprus has been an excellent partner in this process throughout, providing us with everything we needed to jump-start our business.”