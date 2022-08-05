Give blood before you go on vacation, donation centre appeals

The head of the island’s Blood Donation Centre on Friday called for volunteers to give blood before they go on their annual August 15 holidays.

Androulla Panayiotou also said that right now no lives are in danger because of limited resources but available blood capacity should be maintained.

“Every day there must be 250 to 300 bottles of blood to cover the island’s needs and in order for this flow to exist we must also have the corresponding flow of blood donors,” she said.

“Due to the August holiday and due to the pandemic our flow has inevitably been decreased, therefore we are making appeals,” she added.