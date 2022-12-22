Girl infected with Strep A and airlifted to Israel still in ‘critical but stable’ condition

The 4-year-old girl infected with Streptococcus A and who was initially intubated at Makarios Hospital and on Wednesday transferred to Israel for specialized treatment remains in critical but stable condition.

This is what the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the girl was first examined by a paediatric intensivist and an infectious disease specialist who had arrived from Israel on Tuesday.

This is not the first Strep A case in Cyprus but the first case of a child needing hospitalisation.

Health authorities have been on the alert since recent child deaths in the UK and Europe from Streptococcus type A infections.

At the same time, head of the Pediatric Society Michalis Anastasiades has called on parents to make themselves aware of the symptoms of strep A.

Group A strep bacteria can cause many infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases, but serious complications and deaths are rare.

Despite the rarity of deaths, the UK has reported 19 deaths of children under the age of 15 since September.