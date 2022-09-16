Giolou road that collapsed two years ago to be ready by November

NewsLocalGiolou road that collapsed two years ago to be ready by November

Transport Minister Giannis Karousos today visited the site of Giolou road that collapsed two years ago and checked the work taking place there.

He said that the project amounting to approximately 900,000 euros will be completed by November. He pointed out that it is a technically difficult project but a good job is being done so that similar problems will not occur in the future.

Stavros Vrachnos, the community head of Giolou expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing interest of the Minister in the area and wished that the assessment that the road will be completed by November is correct so that people will be able to use the road freely.

By gavriella
