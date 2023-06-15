Gesy to introduce new compensation method for GPs with focus on qualitative criteria

NewsLocalGesy to introduce new compensation method for GPs with focus on qualitative...

The gradual implementation of the new remuneration system for personal doctors of the General Health Health System (Gesy) will commence in July, Phileleftheros reports.

This new system incorporates qualitative criteria in the calculation of the compensation of doctors.

The salary structure created by the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO), consists of three distinct pillars: As mentioned to Phileleftheros by the director of the HIO, Efi Kamitsi, the first pillar concerns education and lifelong learning of doctors, the second focuses on the quality of provided services, and the third pillar addresses services, infrastructure, and accessibility.

Starting from July, explained Kamitsi, specific criteria from each of the three pillars will be incorporated for the calculation of doctors’ compensation.

The goal is for 70% of GP’s compensation to be provided depending on the number of beneficiaries registered under their care, and 30% based on qualitative criteria and performance indicators.

Commenting on the criteria included in salary structure, Kamitsi said, “Regarding matters related to the quality of provided services, it includes issuing referrals to specialist doctors, radiological and laboratory examinations. Additionally, it encompasses monitoring blood pressure, vaccination, and the availability of medications in clinics for managing emergency cases.”

As for the physicians’ education, negotiations are underway with the doctors’ associations to determine the relevant criteria and prerequisites. Concerning service, infrastructure, and accessibility issues, the criteria, among others, physicians’ compliance with requirements for accessibility to individuals with mobility issues, whether doctors have websites to communicate with people, and, finally, home visits for permanently bedridden patients.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
