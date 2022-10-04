Geroskipou residents request new Citizen’s Service Center

An initiative group of residents from Geroskipou and other communities of eastern Paphos is requesting the establishment of a Citizen’s Service Center and proposing the building of the former Co-Operative Bank for its location.

In a letter to Geroskipou Mayor Kyriacos Hadjivasilis, the group’s coordinator Neofytos Pavlou noted that the local authority also seeks to use the said building but the Finance Ministry is considering establishing a Citizen’s Service Center there.

Neofytos Pavlou stressed that on the basis of these facts the Geroskipou Municipality must undertake initiatives to establish the Center there since this will have multiple benefits for the area.