NewsLocalGeroskipou residents request new Citizen’s Service Center

Geroskipou residents request new Citizen’s Service Center

An initiative group of residents from Geroskipou and other communities of eastern Paphos is requesting the establishment of a Citizen’s Service Center and proposing the building of the former Co-Operative Bank for its location.

In a letter to Geroskipou Mayor Kyriacos Hadjivasilis, the group’s coordinator Neofytos Pavlou noted that the local authority also seeks to use the said building but the Finance Ministry is considering establishing a Citizen’s Service Center there.

Neofytos Pavlou stressed that on the basis of these facts the Geroskipou Municipality must undertake initiatives to establish the Center there since this will have multiple benefits for the area.

By gavriella
Previous articleEU approves phone charger reform, forcing Apple to adapt
Next articleSome 4.7% increase in civil servants’ salaries in 2023

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros