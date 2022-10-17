Geroskipou records damages due to extreme weather conditions

Acting Mayor of Geroskipou Kyriakos Hadjivasilis proceeded with an assessment of the damages caused by the extreme weather conditions in the area, while the Municipality’s services are on the alert to face any possible repetition of the phenomena.

In a statement, Hadjivasilis noted that the Municipality had taken all necessary measures to face weather conditions adding that the situation has been successfully managed.

As he said, the Municipality had cleaned all drains and had removed objects from the streets, while both he and other officers had been working continuously since early Sunday morning when the rain began.

He pointed out that with the exception of two to three houses and of one shop in Geroskipou, there have been no other damages in the area.