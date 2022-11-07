Gerolakkos Council to hand demarches over buffer zone incident

The Community Council of occupied Gerolakkos will send a letter requesting a meeting with the administration of the British UN detachment responsible for supervising the buffer zone near Gerolakkos, after a Greek Cypriot farmer reported he was harassed on Sunday.

Deputy council leader of Gerolakkos Nicolas Hadjisofocleous said that on Sunday morning he received a phone call from a farmer in Ovgou area who said that while working in his field two men from the occupied north side dressed in civilian clothes started shouting at him to leave and then threw stones at his tractor.

According to what the farmer said, one of the two men pulled out a knife to scare him off. The farmer drove with his tractor toward them but the two men fled towards the occupied north.

Hadjisofocleous said he asked the farmer to inform the UNFICYP detachment. When he and a TV crew arrived at the area, a Turkish military official, accompanied by one of the persons who harassed the man, were already there talking with members of UNFICYP.

Hadjisofocleous added that both the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense have been informed about the incident. He clarified that the farmer has all the necessary permits to cultivate land in the buffer zone.