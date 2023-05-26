German Chancellor calls for political courage from all parties involved in Cyprus problem

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for political courage from all parties involved in the protracted Cyprus problem and wondered if there is enough will from all sides.

Talking after a meeting on Thursday in Berlin with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Scholz also expressed Germany’s will to contribute so that everyone gains more trust with each other.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member state.

Scholz also said: “I hope to see negotiations gain new momentum, given the impasse…Germany fully supports a solution to the Cyprus problem that creates a bizonal federation.”

As for President Christodoulides, he said Cyprus wants more direct involvement of the European Union in attempts to end the division.

The Turkish side has always wanted to keep EU involvement in peace talks at arms’ length, seeing the bloc as possibly biased because both Cyprus and Greece are member states.

“In the current geopolitical environment, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the European Union can – and must – contribute decisively in the restart of talks, always within the United Nations framework,” he said.

The last round of peace talks between the two sides collapsed in 2017.