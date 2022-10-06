126 areas not safe to build on -Geological Survey Department

The Cyprus Geological Survey Department is warning citizens regarding the protection of their immobile properties, reviewing the geological suitability zones where investment is not recommended.

The Department defined 13 areas (Pera Chorio Nisou, Tochni, Athienou, Pissouri, and so forth) where no new development/building/construction can occur.

The Department also defined another 113 areas where no new construction or addition to a current construction is recommended.

These zones which were defined followed by detailed research and studies cover 55% of the island or 85% of the area controlled by the Republic of Cyprus.

On the Department’s website, users can navigate into a geographic environment and find additional geological information including fossils, mineral wealth, groundwater, geocomposites, and so forth.

The areas that are described according to their level of danger include the following:

Zone 00: The area is threatened by geological risks, and is characterized by instability and increased danger. No new development is permitted in this Zone.

Zone 00A: The area is threatened by geological risks, and is characterized by instability and increased danger. These geo-dangers have negative and disastrous consequences on the structural environment.

Zone 01: This area is offered for development but a preliminary geological study is requested. The site is threatened by geological risks that might have negative and disastrous consequences on the structural environment.

Zone 02: The area is threatened by geological risks that might have negative and disastrous consequences on the structural environment but specifically on big constructions.

Zone 03: No indication of any geological risks, threatening the structural environment.