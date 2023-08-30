Gesy’s operation in jeopardy if new contracts are not signed promptly

An agreement must be reached by the end of the day on Thursday – at the latest – between the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) and the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) to ensure the smooth operation of the island’s General Health Plan (Gesy).

Otherwise, it won’t be clear how services on offer at public hospitals today will be covered under the Gesy as of Friday, September 1.

This is what Philenews reports, pointing out that the new way of getting reimbursed by the HIO comes into implementation on Friday.

No clear answer has been given by either organization although there was an admission that, at least legally, by not signing a new contract or some other agreement the public facilities will be taken out of the Gesy. In case there are no developments on Wednesday or Thursday, that is.

Philenews is informed that at the last meeting between the two organisations, the possibility of signing a provisional three-month contract was raised for discussion.

This would give time for negotiations to reach a final agreement.