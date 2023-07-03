Gender equality in Cyprus needs improving, Commissioner says

There is a need for improvements to achieve equality, Commissioner for Gender Equality in Cyprus Josie Christodoulou said Monday.

The Commissioner was speaking during a meeting with contact points from all Ministries and Deputy Ministries aimed at finding ways to integrate a gender perspective into the functioning of the state machinery.

The appointed contact points, following a decision by the Council of Ministers on March 8, 2023, constitute the inter-ministerial committee led by the Commissioner for Gender Equality. Their collective efforts aim to drive progress and promote gender equality across various government sectors.

In a press release, the Commissioner outlined the mission and priorities of her office, highlighting the government’s “commitment to achieving gender equality.” She stressed the importance of collaborative efforts and comprehensive, cross-cutting actions as the means to attain their goals.

The Commissioner stated that the forthcoming state strategy for gender equality, resulting from broad cooperation and consultation, will include targeted and actionable measures to bring about substantial changes and foster a culture of gender equality.

Addressing gender equality in Cyprus, she referred to data from the Global Gender Gap Report (2022), which ranked Cyprus 106th out of 146 countries, and the Equality Index of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), where Cyprus placed 22nd out of 27 countries. These statistics underscore the urgent need for improvement in addressing equality issues, she said.