Gasoline prices go up, those of household gas and diesel come down

Cyprus gasoline prices have recorded an increase but those of household gas and of diesel marked a decrease, Philenews reported on Friday.

Specifically, oil companies have increased the price of 95 octane gasoline by 4 cents per liter.

At the same time, they reduced the price of diesel by 3.5 cents per liter and that of heating oil by 4.5 cents per liter.

However, up until late on Thursday, there was a 2.2 cent increase in the average price of gasoline while the price of heating oil fell by 1.4 cents but there was no change in that of diesel.

The prices continue to raise consumers’ concerns and it is a world-wide phenomenon.

The price of Brent is still as high as 94 US dollars a barrel and no one knows how this will move in the near future.

On Thursday, the average price of 95 octane gasoline was €1.496 per liter and the average price of diesel was €1.877 per liter while that of heating oil stood at €1.417 per liter.

The price of petrol is sold from €1.404 to €1.549 and indicates a variation of 14.5 cents per liter from the most expensive to the cheapest petrol station.

The price of diesel has ranged from €1,817 to €1,941 per litre, a variation of 12.4 cents per litre.