Gas leak at an Agia Napa tavern

A gas leak from a 500-liter cylinder in a tavern in Agia Napa occurred on Friday night.  According to the Fire Department, the Service responded with a chemical vehicle and a pump truck.

Members of the Fire Service, proceeded to disperse the gas by spraying water, while the surrounding area was also cut off and an attempt was made to seal the cylinder with a special paste to no avail.

The cylinder was eventually transferred by a technician to the company’s premises in Nicosia after the gas was decanted into another cylinder.

According to the fire brigade, the cause of the loss was the corrosion of the cylinder due to its exposure to the elements.

