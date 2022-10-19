Game of thrones by Church of Cyprus Holy Synod members

As the health of Archbishop Chrysostomos deteriorates rapidly a behind the scenes game of thrones seems to be carried out by Holy Synod members. But, who is to take over the island’s ecclesiastical control remains to be seen.

To start with, an election process has to be initiated within 10 days after the Archbishop passes away, according to Article 21 of the Holy Synod.

Specifically, the Custodian of the Archbishopric Throne – that is, Bishop of Paphos Georgios – has the obligation to send out two circulars. One goes to the vicars so as to prepare the electoral rolls within fifteen days from the issuance of the circular.

And a second one goes to the entire ecclesiastical body through which he sets the day for three bishops to be elected by all the people who will participate.

The Holy Synod will then elect the new Archbishop among the three who will get the most votes, according to the constitution of the Church.

Given that the new Archbishop will be elected by the members of the Holy Synod, behind the scenes campaigning has already began bearing in mind correlations and votes that each candidate can secure from Synod members.

Based on initial predictions, the three candidates will be Bishop of Limassol Athanasios, Tamasou’s Isaias and Georgios of Paphos. Vasilios of Constantias and Famagusta also seems to have a chance.